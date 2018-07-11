LETTER: King is not above the law

While we all acknowledge that the land debate is a fundamental and critical discourse that we as the nation should engage with, the Zulu monarch’s imbizo and subsequent abrupt visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa should be of serious concern to all South Africans.

With the culture of intolerance and violence so imbedded in our country, we can’t allow a democratic state to be threatened by one group or individual who feels that if things don’t go their way, they can beat the war drums.

King Goodwill Zwelithini needs to be reminded that as our king he is also subject to the rule of law and is a custodian. Therefore he should be beyond reproach and circumspect in all his utterances.

We all agree that the issue of land is sensitive and emotive but we can’t agree to groupings or individuals who fail to make a constructive and meaningful contribution and threaten a democratic state with violence.

As we celebrate the centenary of our icon, the late president Nelson Mandela, we must honour his legacy with all the attributes he taught us, including humility, tolerance, rationality and respect for each other.

To a certain degree I agree with the intervention by Ramaphosa to meet the king and clarify issues, but he must be cognisant of the fact that there will be many disagreements on the issue of land. How many abrupt and unplanned visits will he make to individuals and groupings that threaten violence?

The Thuma Mina mantra also requires that we stand resolute in our conviction that the matter can’t be deferred any further if we are to restore dignity to the dispossessed masses. The president must be principled in tackling the issue of land and not send mixed signals.

Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina

ANC Gauteng caucus legislator, in his personal capacity

