LETTER: Clean up this Sassa mess

The government must resolve the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) mess before beneficiaries die of hunger. What is more annoying is that people responsible for the mess have no clear answers.

The government should be blamed for letting this problem go on for far too long. I feel sorry for the grannies who use this money to support their families. This is the second week of July and some people are still not paid while some were paid a portion of their money. People are not sure if they must get their money from Sassa, the South African Post Office or the banks. There is no clear communication from the government.

The ANC-led government is going to be punished for this mess if they don’t open their eyes. Clearly, Jacob Zuma’s administration left us with lots of problems and won’t take responsibility for their mess.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein