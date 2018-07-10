LETTER: Which way to go?

Your report (State to ask food producers, retailers, transporters to absorb fuel price hike, July 9) deals with the government’s understandable anxiety about consumer (and voter) reaction to price rises as a consequence of VAT and fuel price increases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly calling on retailers, food processors and the transport sector to hold back from imposing increases.

Such a call creates a quandary for company managers whose shareholders may already be tetchy about the comparatively thin returns that these sectors are offering. Who to please? An especially tough decision-making process awaits the management of bus companies. The shaky financial circumstances of their businesses can only be worsened were they to agree to absorb increased costs without increasing prices.

It may be possible to detect an early signal of the effect of the call in the less formal parts of the affected sectors. Perhaps Business Day might look into whether the taxi industry has been able to hold back on its prices?

Gary Cundill