LETTER: Time to promote Connie

Reading the comments regarding our postal service I would like to add my experience.

Delivery of Time magazine to my post box at Highlands North is very erratic or not at all.

Most recently I am missing the four last issues of the magazine. I have e-mailed Time, which has responded that all the issues had been posted but would resend them.

I contacted Connie, who manages the Bramley and Highlands North post offices. She was extremely efficient and pleasant, calling me back to advise that one issue was now in my box.

This has happened before when Connie managed to have all the missing issues delivered.

I would like to propose that Connie run our postal service.

George Klein

Lyndhurst