LETTER: The fate of trust land

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said "neither government nor the ANC has any intention whatsoever in taking the land from the trust. We reaffirmed that land under the Ingonyama Trust, as per legislation, is held on behalf of the people of KwaZulu-Natal."

This means many things. It could mean that far from being a predator, the trust is just a mere custodian. It can also mean that the state can grant perpetual tenures to occupiers over the heads of the trust, as the Constitution suggests: "the state must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to foster conditions which enable citizens to gain access to land on an equitable basis". Titles would be superior if the tenure for occupiers was less than perpetual.

Peter Meakin

AIV SA