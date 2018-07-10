LETTER: Rethink bargaining system

Your edition Monday 9 July 2018 – "Bus groups put system to test". In essence our collective bargaining system normally favours the large employers. The bargaining councils have been used very effectively to undermine small business and thereby undermine much job creation. Big businesses normally can afford the higher wages and have the wherewithal to damage competition.

This case with the large bus firms applying for exemption is not only extraordinary, but I believe rather sneaky. In essence they were able to break the strike by agreeing to the increase. Once the strike has been broken and the increase has been implemented the staff and unions cannot strike for that increase. One cannot strike for a right.

I have voiced an opinion that this might have been the plan all along. However, it would be useful to have a complete rethink with regard to our bargaining system. If one thinks that the criticism of the bargaining councils is "one size fits all" then we are in for a more destructive system with regard to a universal national minimum wage.

Michael Bagraim

MP DA labour spokesman