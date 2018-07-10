LETTER: McKinsey’s apology rich

So McKinsey is sorry for its role in state capture but not sorry enough to return the full fee that it has earned from the Eskom debacle.

Let’s disregard entirely the Trillian portion of R698m, which Eskom paid to Trillian at McKinsey’s behest, and let’s focus only on the approximately R175m in interest that McKinsey will have earned on its R902m fee over the period. Business Day calculated interest in the amount of R320m, applying the prime rate. I’ll be generous and apply a daily call rate instead.

That is R175m that McKinsey insists on keeping, perhaps because the so-called smartest guys in the room think that the rest of SA doesn’t understand the time value of money.

My mother always said when she sensed a lack of sincerity to "put your money where your mouth is". McKinsey would do well to heed this advice next time it considers issuing a patronising, lukewarm apology.

Gawie Malan