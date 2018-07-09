LETTER: Jail first, then we will see

Revelations of preferential treatment for certain politically connected people and Tom Moyane turning a blind eye to the illicit cigarette industry have come to light in the Nugent commission.

There is no way that acting commissioner Mark Kingon and SARS will collect 20% more in the current tax year. If part of the undercollection of taxes under Moyane was the result of tax morality and tax compliance decreasing, then I can assure you it will not improve unless South Africans see the result of the supposedly new chapter under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

I, for one, want to see corrupt politicians, government employees, Jacob Zuma, the Guptas etc in jail before I will believe that we have made a change for the better.

Ockert Fourie

Durbanville