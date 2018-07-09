LETTER: Healthcare remedy futile

Hats off to Khaya Sithole for hitting the nail on the head (Dismal public healthcare is the real crisis, July 5). If I remember correctly, many years ago Hong Kong faced a similar situation. It did the necessary, to the lasting benefit of its populace.

Regrettably, the described scenario is found in many areas of government nondelivery. To think the remedy lies in more legislation, regulations and attempts to destroy what works is futile.

Kevin Gill

Via e-mail