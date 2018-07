Duduzane Zuma is back in SA for his brother’s funeral. His lawyer, Rudi Krause, has assured the Hawks his client will present himself at court and it will not be necessary to arrest him.

A year ago, rogue lawyers Ronald and Darren Bobroff gave a similar undertaking, yet fled the country. My perspective is that the young Zuma will also slip through the net and return to Dubai. Such is the ineptitude of the Hawks.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff