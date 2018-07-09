LETTER: Embrace health advice

When Justice Sandile Ngcobo and his panel started the health market inquiry, I was still in school. When the recommendations are finally implemented, I hope to be practising and serving patients.

As a student, it was eye opening to see the ways in which medical practitioners are exploiting the system for their personal gain. The lack of accountability in the private sector has opened the door to many dubious practices.

It is also saddening to see the negative impact that medical aids are having on the public. Consumers have been left disempowered and uninformed due to confusing schemes and lack of accountability from administrators.

On a positive note, various changes in administrators recently bode well for the future in terms of cost reduction.

The inquiry makes many recommendations that deserve serious attention. It is in our interest to embrace and support them.

Adam Vanker

Second year MBBCh student Via e-mail