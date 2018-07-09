LETTER: Ease burden on Discovery Health members

I refer to your report wherein you quote Discovery Health CEO Jonathan Broomberg’s contention that "Efficiency is behind Discovery’s health" (July 6). The company is very efficient and can boast of excellent staff and highly advanced systems. Having said that, as a member of one of its elite plans, my contention is that the formula is based on ever-changing, confusing rules, huge member co-payments and insultingly low benefit rates.

Both my wife and I have had a few theatre procedures this year and numerous medical consultations, so Discovery has not profited on us, but that’s the philosophy of how medical aids operate — similar to insurance companies whereby low claimants subsidise high claimants.

A few years back I criticised Discovery, which invited me to a meeting and gave me convincing details of industry frauds and overcharging. However, the members’ benefits, particularly as regards an avalanche of co-payments, have deteriorated alarmingly since then, with annual benefit increases very low.

I have always been totally opposed to government interference in the private health system, but after recent experiences I would like to see co-payments totally barred, premium increases tied to annual growth in the consumer price index, cover increased to cover full medical costs and service providers’ charges pegged to reasonable limits.

David Wolpert

Sunninghill