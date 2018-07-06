LETTER: Vital to arrest the decline

Tsepo Mhlongo (Dim dawn for the poor, July 3) laments that the president’s hope for a new dawn is a false one. It may prove to be, and we will all be disappointed if it is, but we should remind ourselves that the bringing of light is inevitably more difficult than the bringing of darkness.

More failed populist policies that eat up assets to fund consumption will not only delay the dawn, but find us at the bottom of the cliff.

In the situation of our country it is necessary first to arrest our decline, then somehow bring some stability.

My impression is that there are many rats urgently taking what may be their last chance at the cheese. The problem is bad enough from the outside. The president’s job on the inside must put him in mind of the Augean stables.

If we can come out of this with a new awareness among ordinary people of public service accountability and a new preparedness to challenge corruption, maybe we can yet scrape together something of use to future generations.

Barry Hay, Parktown North