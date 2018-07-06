LETTER: NHI will worsen the situation

When the government is in charge of the operation and delivery of a service, it determines who receives what, who "deserves" to receive "free" services, and who can be allowed to fall by the wayside.

A government department, no matter how well run and no matter the amount of money thrown at a problem, cannot account for the complexities of the market. In a field as complex as healthcare, imposing government control can only result in shortages, higher medical costs and decisions made to the detriment of consumers.

The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK recently announced that hundreds of thousands of patients will be refused operations judged as futile as part of cost-cutting steps. Who makes this judgment? The government.

"Free" healthcare means only some people get medical services, and only when the government decides they are allowed access to them.

The UK move is because many of the ailments the operations are intended to cure will eventually come right without such intervention.

Thus the government has become the arbiter of whether people can be treated for something with which they have to live every day.

The same will happen in SA once National Health Insurance (NHI) becomes law.

Do not be fooled by talk that the intent behind the NHI is that we as South Africans should care for those less fortunate. If we want to choose to do so, we can, individually and freely.

Forced compassion is nothing more than the government compelling us to act in a certain way because they deem it moral.

Christo Hattingh, Randburg