LETTER: Malema deserves an award

Julius Malema should be awarded the Order of Mapungubwe for having rid the country of Jacob Zuma and the Guptas, and for severely crippling the system of patronage that was becoming entrenched in SA.

Were it not for Malema and his EFF, Zuma would still occupy the highest office, the Guptas would still be living it up in Saxonwold, and many more corrupt and greedy individuals would be at the helm of the country’s critical institutions and state-owned enterprises.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies would still be awaiting an opportunity to change the course we were on, and with each passing month the opportunity would have receded and ultimately faded.

SA was firmly on a path towards becoming a failed state, and despite the best efforts of all the decent people in the ANC, the opposition parties and civil society groups, this course would not have been averted without Malema’s eccentric and unorthodox actions.

Malema turned Parliament into a circus, denying Zuma any semblance of dignity, and thereby exposed him for the self-serving caricature of a leader that he was. Without Malema’s relentless insistence that the emperor had no clothes, it is unlikely that the decent among us would have had the courage to persevere against the tide of sleaze that was enveloping us.

As a society, we owe Malema a lot, at least as much as we owe Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk. Ironically, the EFF’s performance in next year’s elections will be vastly below that which would have been achieved had Zuma not been displaced.

Les Caroto, Roodepoort