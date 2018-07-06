LETTER: Jobs for party pals is over

The recent deployment of a DA member by the minister of police not only tells us that cadre deployment sometimes doesn’t work, it also sends a message to ANC members that things have changed: they won’t get government posts just because they belong to the organisation. They have to do better than that. The time of being employed in government on the ticket of cadreship has passed.

If people are qualified to do certain jobs they will now get government posts based on merit. It is a bitter lesson that must be learnt.

However, this can sometimes be risky because those so deployed may sometimes sabotage government plans to show voters that the government is weak and incompetent.

By so doing, they will show they are more loyal to their party than to SA.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein