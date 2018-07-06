LETTER: Falsely accused of racism

Recently, I have been through some of the worst months on a personal and professional level since I landed in SA back in 2013.

Earlier this year, without any reason or proof whatsoever, I was accused of racial discrimination by a colleague. I felt so powerless — it is something I wasn’t ready for.

There are still an intolerable number of real cases of racism in South African society, which is why I feel the need to denounce this false accusation publicly. Out of respect for the real victims out there, we must act against the few individuals who do this for personal gain, without any ethical scruples.

Having mechanisms in place (private or public) to conduct thorough investigations might be a solution. At present, companies would normally rather reach a settlement with the affected parties than conduct a lengthy and costly investigation. This gives an advantage to those whose only motivation is maximising their severance package without a thought of any reputational harm they might cause.

Racism is a serious scourge and we must put an end to it — such cases are only working against that goal.

Saul P Marin, Via e-mail