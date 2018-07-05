LETTER: What I tried to tell Barnes

I tried to send Mark Barnes the following reply to his rather disingenuous response to RW Johnson’s letter, but unsurprisingly the e-mail address he provided does not work:

Another grumpy Englishman has a gripe. Our once world-class postal service is no more, and I am afraid it’s getting worse — if this is possible.

For many years I have subscribed to a weekly antiques magazine from the UK. It costs me R50 per issue.

Needless to say, the delivery thereof is getting to be almost a non-delivery. I may get one or two a month, and invariably way out of date. My colleagues all have the same issue.

My brother (recently deceased) posted off a family book to me in January and — you guessed it — it has not arrived.

A few months ago I posted an important document but was clever this time and registered it at a cost of R72. Right guess again, it never arrived. Lucky for me the recipient knew of your disgraceful service so accepted a scanned copy.

Quite honestly I don’t think you care a damn. It’s the big-bucks South Africa Social Security Agency contract you are interested in. Lots of money in your pocket and to hell with our postal service. Jacob Zuma did the same, and look where we are now.

Andrew Newall Sea Point