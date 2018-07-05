LETTER: Get to know your money

The relationship (if one can call it that) between US President Donald Trump and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-un, has garnered untold publicity, but for the wrong reasons.

Forging real relationships has become a rite of passage in business and politics. People do business with people, rather than business models, strategies and legislative policies.

In Zig Ziglar’s words, "If they like you, they will listen to you. If they trust you, they will do business with you."

Affirmation from prominent management consultants as well as the advent of social media have cemented the significance of solid relationships as a lifeline in business.

But the relationship ordinary South Africans need to be nurturing now more than ever is the one with their own finances. The Reserve Bank confirms that South African consumer debt is expected to exceed a dizzying R1.71-trillion, while the World Bank reports 25-million South African adults, out of 37-million, owe money to financial institutions or other corporate lenders.

It doesn’t help that there are entire industries that perpetuate an unhealthy relationship with money. This plays out against a backdrop of indicators such as our rand having plummeted to lows reminiscent of the pre-Ramaphosa era, the recent VAT increase and SA’s largest petrol price hike ever.

Developing a healthy relationship with our finances is, however, hardly on the cards when we’re in turmoil with ourselves. South Africans have shown resilience in the most trying political and economic conditions, and we cannot underestimate the toll these have taken on each one of us. Emotional and mental stamina can only take us so far.

So though the ANC is faced with its own challenges, such as navigating the mammoth task of restoring extensive political and economic damage (largely self-inflicted), South Africans need the government to show up and take decisive steps to reduce inequality.

This will go a long way to restoring trust and dignity and, importantly, lifting the morale of ordinary South Africans. While we’re hardly taking our cues from the US or North Korea, we do recognise the importance of healthy relationships that lead to ubiquitous growth.

Catherine Milward-Bridges (Nhlapo) Via e-mail