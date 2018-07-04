LETTER: State sits on unused land

Business Day reported on July 2 that "the ANC has decided to push for the right to seize land without compensation for redistribution to black citizens because it feels that the time is right to tackle an issue that still divides the country, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize says".

The state (not white farmers) is the largest landowner in SA, title to state properties being held by the Department of Public Works — arguably the most dysfunctional of all government departments. Many of those properties are apartheid-era, redundant military bases. Some are in urban areas and are perfectly situated for social housing to replace shacks. Others are in rural areas and perhaps suitable for agriculture.

The World Bank and US government in 1997 jointly offered donor funding for a pilot project to ensure that redevelopment of these military bases would benefit local communities and not property developers. Infighting between the departments of defence, finance and public works became so blatantly corrupt that the offers were withdrawn in disgust in October 1998.

The ANC has played party politics with the lives of the poor for 24 years and has failed the constitutional obligations of the Bill of Rights. There is no shortage of land for redistribution, nor even a shortage of money. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize would be well advised to start with the huge areas of land controlled by the Department of Public Works before taking over productive farms, risking starvation, social unrest and further misery among the poor.

Terry Crawford-Browne

