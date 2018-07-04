Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State sits on unused land

04 July 2018 - 05:00
HARVEST: The successful completion of land a reform programme is necessary to ensure a stable and growing agricultural and rural economy. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
HARVEST: The successful completion of land a reform programme is necessary to ensure a stable and growing agricultural and rural economy. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Business Day reported on July 2 that "the ANC has decided to push for the right to seize land without compensation for redistribution to black citizens because it feels that the time is right to tackle an issue that still divides the country, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize says".

The state (not white farmers) is the largest landowner in SA, title to state properties being held by the Department of Public Works — arguably the most dysfunctional of all government departments. Many of those properties are apartheid-era, redundant military bases. Some are in urban areas and are perfectly situated for social housing to replace shacks. Others are in rural areas and perhaps suitable for agriculture.

The World Bank and US government in 1997 jointly offered donor funding for a pilot project to ensure that redevelopment of these military bases would benefit local communities and not property developers. Infighting between the departments of defence, finance and public works became so blatantly corrupt that the offers were withdrawn in disgust in October 1998.

The ANC has played party politics with the lives of the poor for 24 years and has failed the constitutional obligations of the Bill of Rights. There is no shortage of land for redistribution, nor even a shortage of money. President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhize would be well advised to start with the huge areas of land controlled by the Department of Public Works before taking over productive farms, risking starvation, social unrest and further misery among the poor.

Terry Crawford-Browne
Via e-mail

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DAN BROTMAN: I’m not wanted in SA
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
EDITORIAL: Fixing SARS must start now
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Pursuit of coal-fired stations raises the same ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Is the ANC blind or dumb?
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MILLARD ARNOLD: Are business schools still ...
Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.