LETTER: Small business pessimistic

The import of the job losses that will occur on farms should the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation without compensation does not stop there (Farmers warn of job losses, June 29). Every facet of our economy will be affected.

In fact, already businesses are thinking carefully before investing any further in their businesses. Every small enterprise has an owner who aspires to own his or her own home and acquire title deeds to the property on which the business stands. This is one of the building blocks of the economy.

I deal almost daily with dozens of small business owners. The common refrain I’m hearing from them is that they are definitely not going to expand their small businesses, which would create more employment, but that they are rather looking to keep their assets in cash or invest elsewhere. We have heard for a few years now how the business community has gone on an "investment strike", but it is almost impossible to try to assess how much the small business community has withheld since the onset of discussions on expropriation without compensation and a national minimum wage.

We already face the disaster of more than 50% unemployment in the youth category and this is destined to grow because the engine room for job creation in this category is invariably the small business sector. Labour lawyers are telling me that they are spending most of their time drawing up paperwork to dismiss employees for operational requirements and very little time on letters of appointment and contracts of employment.

The latest employment figures did show small growth, but these jobs have invariably been created by the government and not the business sector and therefore are unsustainable.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA labour spokesman