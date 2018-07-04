Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Point is lack of service

04 July 2018 - 05:00
Sapo CEO Mark Barnes. Picture: KOPANO TLAPE/GCIS
Mark Barnes’s patronising and thin-skinned reply to RW Johnson does him no credit. He offers a toxic mix of false modesty, xenophobia, ageism and a call for sunshine journalism and jingoism, while missing Johnson’s essential point about the South African Post Office’s poor service quality under Barnes’s management. Is well-deserved criticism of the Post Office now to be counted as treason? Johnson and other critics have clearly hit a very tender spot.

This point has been missed by several Business Day readers whose totally irrelevant praise-singing must have embarrassed even Barnes. None of the critics of Post Office service has said anything about the quality of Barnes’s articles, and where, when and why he writes them.

Barnes instructs Johnson to write to mark.barnes@postoffice.co.za for help in locating a parcel. I hope Johnson has better luck than I did when I wrote to this address on December 8 about the card machine problem at Big Bay post office. To this day I have received neither acknowledgement of, nor reply to, this message.

Dr Doug Blackmur
West Beach

