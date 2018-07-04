LETTER: Mpofu comes a cropper

Advocate Dali Mpofu was outclassed in his bid to have the proceedings of the South African Revenue Service commission of inquiry stayed on behalf of his client, suspended commissioner Tom Moyane. Justice Robert Nugent was scathing in his criticism of Mpofu, calling his submission of the document "a disgrace, no less a disgrace than counsel’s conduct".

"You can’t make evidence disappear," the judge told Moyane as he ruled against five submissions made by Mpofu.

The stage is being set for an expeditious inquiry despite the strategy by many offenders to protract proceedings. My view is that Nugent’s no-nonsense approach will catch on in other matters and courts where Jacob Zuma and other alleged miscreants find themselves.

This augurs well for justice, and ominous for lawyers who use delaying tactics.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff