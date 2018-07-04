LETTER: ANC covering up failures

ANC and EFF electioneering has now gone beyond sowing divisions among South Africans and is putting at risk the little investment confidence SA still holds. The last thing we need is to risk investment into the country when we have more than 9.5-million unemployed people.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa tries to reassure the nation that land expropriation will not affect investment, the lack of leadership on the matter by the governing party is causing investment anxiety at home and abroad.

Last week Moody’s Investors Service reaffirmed its position that "land reform, particularly the prospect of land expropriation without compensation, is another key issue, whose resolution will likely affect investment". The implementation of the government’s radical land reform will, according to Moody’s assessment, "limit near-term investment and could ultimately lead to a more pronounced fall in investment should the final terms of land reform be particularly onerous to businesses".

They add: "We believe it is unlikely there will be meaningful progress on this issue before the 2019 presidential election."

The DA has been firm in our commitment to land reform, but we stand for land reform that makes South Africans land owners and not tenants of the state. We believe it is possible to achieve the aims of land reform in a way that truly empowers black people and strengthens the economy. We reject the opportunism of launching an attack on the Constitution to deflect from the failures of the ANC-led government.

Thandeka Mbabama, MP

DA shadow rural development and land reform minister