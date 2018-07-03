LETTER: State mum on taxi sector

The hypocrisy of this government knows no bounds. A mine is singled out because of unfortunate deaths, while people are working in what is acknowledged as a dangerous industry. The mines are all financially marginal and yet still create employment, despite the odds.

On the other hand we have the most lawless industry on earth — that of taxis, which destroy our roads, robots and signage, and obliterate the population in their hundreds every month. Not a word from government lips. To cap it all, when they feel aggrieved, taxi drivers block our highways and trash the economy further. As long as this government vilifies anything that is perceived as white or privately owned, instead of embracing successes of the former colonialists, we will all keep being dragged into the abyss.

Andy Dott Via e-mail