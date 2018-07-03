LETTER: Some respite for CCMA

Over many years as a labour lawyer I have been involved in hundreds of disputes in the security industry. Invariably these have no clear winners, and employers and employees suffer as a result.

Over at least the last decade the large employer and trade union umbrella bodies have been trying to broker some sort of labour peace, so news that a bargaining council comprising the larger players in the sector has been registered by the Department of Labour is encouraging.

Unfortunately, this industry has become a necessity in SA as the economy is threatened not only by white-collar crime but by robbery and theft too. This industry is destined to grow, which will lead to further employment, which is good. But it could also lead to further labour disputes.

It is envisaged the new bargaining council will alleviate some of the burden on the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). I understand the labour department has been heavily involved with the negotiations to help ensure its successful registration.

With the CCMA destined to be burdened with thousands of disputes arising from the new minimum wage legislation, I have serious doubts that it will cope. At least moving some security industry disputes to a bargaining council will give the CCMA some respite.

Michael Bagraim, MP DA shadow labour minister