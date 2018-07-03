LETTER: ‘Sin’ taxes can fund NHI

Instead of using the steep taxes imposed on cigarettes and alcohol for just anything, ring-fence them for this fund. Similarly, let’s ring-fence the new sugar tax for the NHI. Added to that, impose new taxes on junk food, as well as on chocolate and sweets, and funnel those into the NHI fund too. If people want to eat badly, drink and smoke, they can fund their own healthcare, seeing as how it is proven that most modern illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension are caused by indulgent lifestyles and poor diet choices.

Mark Crozier, Woodmead