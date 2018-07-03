LETTER: President’s call ignored

In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of small and medium enterprises (SMMEs) in establishing sustained growth, job creation and consequently the alleviation of unemployment and poverty.

He pointed to the decline in manufacturing capacity and efforts to reindustrialise at an accelerated pace "to draw millions of job seekers into the economy". On the basis of the importance of SMMEs, the president committed the government to work with its social partners to build a small business support ecosystem that assists, nourishes and promotes entrepreneurship. He also committed the government to reduce the red tape hampering small business.

The departments of trade and industry and labour, among others, are responsible for executing this vision. However, it is in exactly these areas that both of these departments are undermining the president’s agenda.

Since 2011 the Department of Labour has unlawfully extended unaffordable collective bargaining wage agreements in the steel industry to non-parties (mainly SMMEs). On each occasion the nature of the irregularities was pointed out to the department and on each occasion it persisted with its cover-up and misrepresentations to the minister. Each extension or attempted extension was followed by court action — seven court cases over six years. The department lost them all.

The president’s call for reindustrialisation evidently does not have any impact on the Department of Trade and Industry. Notwithstanding the devastating impact of the 22% customs and safeguard duties that protect ArcelorMittal SA, it persists with these measures despite them being hostile to the downstream steel industry.

Why do these departments persist with these SMME-hostile policies, notwithstanding the fact that they worsen deindustrialisation, unemployment, poverty and inequality? Is there a desire to subtly undermine the president’s agenda, notwithstanding the cost to SA?

Gerhard Papenfus CE, National Employers’ Association of SA