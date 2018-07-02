Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lessons for global south

02 July 2018 - 05:00
The 2018 Soccer World Cup mascot outside the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Picture: REUTERS
The 2018 Soccer World Cup mascot outside the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Picture: REUTERS

The 2018 Soccer World Cup is an apt metaphor for how traditionally winning and economically leading nations can be overtaken by those that have historically been regarded as perennial laggards. South Korea’s historic and unprecedented victory over Germany, and Nigeria’s solid and courageous display, should be a salutary lesson to countries in the global south.

With Africa punching below its true economic potential, the moral is that with hard work and industry it is possible to be globally competitive. Certainly, it is a no-brainer that Africa needs to overcome psychologically limiting and debilitating strictures, as well as unlearn bad habits of short termism and profligacy. The continent needs to transcend trite rhetoric and clichés.

In his book Breakout Nations in Pursuit of the Next Economic Miracle, Ruchir Sharma presciently notes that the overriding and indeed critical key to economic success for breakout nations is "if there is no wind, row". Hitherto, winning and consistent countries in the 2018 World Cup have been marked by relentless focus and hunger for success. Compare and contrast Germany’s plodding approach to all its games and the rowing ways displayed by winning teams.

Russia 2018 clearly illustrates that there is room for all of us at the rendezvous of victory.

Epstein Vuyo Njokweni, Sunninghill

