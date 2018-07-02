Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lebashe-PIC case would open the can

02 July 2018 - 05:00
Bantu Holomisa. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/DAILY DISPATCH
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa is on solid ground in his criticism of the Lebashe and Harith General Partners deals with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and its CEO, Dan Matjila (Lebashe warns Holomisa it will sue over PIC allegations, June 28).

PIC allegations: black-owned firm Lebashe warns Holomisa it will sue

CEO Wheatley denies allegations, saying open letter is defamatory, malicious and smacks of a hidden agenda
National
3 days ago

There is evidence of malfeasance in the PIC under Matjila’s leadership. The precise deeds are not yet public knowledge, but as an erstwhile military general, Holomisa understands strategy very well indeed.

Lebashe and its cohorts ought to keep in mind the words of Abraham Lincoln: "Truth is generally the best vindication against slander." The general knows that once litigation ensues, the law will require an uncovering of documents. This will no doubt uncover and expose a veritable can of worms. I doubt the groups’ lawyers will fall into that trap. Nor will they want Holomisa’s legal team to undertake the work of a commission of inquiry.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff

