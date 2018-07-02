LETTER: Lebashe-PIC case would open the can

There is evidence of malfeasance in the PIC under Matjila’s leadership. The precise deeds are not yet public knowledge, but as an erstwhile military general, Holomisa understands strategy very well indeed.

Lebashe and its cohorts ought to keep in mind the words of Abraham Lincoln: "Truth is generally the best vindication against slander." The general knows that once litigation ensues, the law will require an uncovering of documents. This will no doubt uncover and expose a veritable can of worms. I doubt the groups’ lawyers will fall into that trap. Nor will they want Holomisa’s legal team to undertake the work of a commission of inquiry.

Nathan Cheiman, Northcliff