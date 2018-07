You printed a letter from Mark Barnes of the Post Office in response to a letter from RW Johnson. Barnes offered his e-mail address so that Johnson could track a parcel, and I took the opportunity to use it to voice support for Johnson’s point of view.

Unfortunately, the e-mail address was blocked by (presumably) the Post Office system administrator. Hence, I am sending my letter to you in the hope Barnes will see it.

Isabelle Franzen, Via e-mail