LETTER: Unions must be audited

Theto Mahlakoana’s column refers (Registrar must act on fraud in unions, June 27). There has been an ongoing issue within the Department of Labour, where political decisions play a greater role than legal ones.

The previous registrar, Johan Crouse, had been meticulously running his office in accordance with the rules and regulations as laid down by the department. With no justification whatsoever, the labour minister unilaterally removed Crouse from office. The Labour Court came down heavily on the minister, instructing her to reinstate Crouse. Obviously, Crouse had interfered in the grand plan to support Cosatu-affiliated unions, regardless of what they had done wrong.

With the advent of a new labour registrar the "festering sore" of the refusal by the unions to have their books of account audited has been ignored. Three large and wealthy unions, all of which have been accused of impropriety, have been completely ignored. This situation is a time-bomb waiting to explode — already the members of these unions are suffering the consequences.

Michael Bagraim

MP DA labour spokesman

