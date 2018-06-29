LETTER: Steven Friedman’s sage advice

Steven Friedman and I are not always on the same page, but his latest column was a welcome breath of sanity and common sense (Why it’s different when two people say the same thing, June 27).

Sadly, it may not reach the wider population, let alone the political elite. Only responsible citizens, politicians and commentators will heed (or want to heed) its sage advice.

To get closer to some kind of accommodation in SA we all need to abandon our preconceived agendas and notions about "the other side". Mouthing off, whether at a braai or a political rally, in the pub or in your private lounge, where most of those in attendance are likely to support your view, is comfortable but dangerous. Those attending are likely to be intimidated or unwilling to challenge the cosy atmosphere.

As one who worked in a newsroom for a while, I must congratulate Business Day and Friedman on a fine example of balanced journalism. It deserves wider distribution. It was also a brilliant piece of sub-editing.

The teaser next to the masthead and the article’s headline were pinpoint perfect. It shouted "Must read"!

Rob Sampson

Sunnydale