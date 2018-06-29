LETTER: Place young people first

Young people should be placed at the forefront of benefiting from land reform as they are most affected by unemployment.

According to Statistics SA the youth account for 63.5% of the total number of unemployed persons, irrespective of education level.

As youth month comes to a close this week, young people should seek to emulate the 1976 generation, which despite the odds fought an unjust system and inspired change.

In his speech at the Youth Day commemoration event, President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated that it is the shared responsibility of the government, business, labour and civil society to develop pathways for young people into work. Indeed, it will take a joint effort by all relevant stakeholders to create an environment that will enable economic participation for the youth. Young people should be encouraged to become entrepreneurs and carve out new opportunities for themselves through venturing into business, especially agriculture.

There are great economic opportunities in agriculture that need to be cultivated and turned into profitable business ventures. Farming has occupied the national agenda with talks around the expropriation of land without compensation, but it is important that young people be prioritised when land is redistributed to allow them an opportunity to participate in the lucrative agriculture sector.

They should be given land, equipment and proper training and support to make sure they succeed. By so doing, the government can create an environment that enables the youth to be entrepreneurs who create jobs for themselves and their peers.

Jabulani Dennis Malinga

Soshanguve

