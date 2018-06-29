LETTER: Mark Barnes is a treat to read

It is always such a pity when a negative critique gets more attention than it deserves, especially when it comes from a source with its own agenda (Barnes should stick to job, June 25).

I cannot wait for Mark Barnes’s column, which I always find insightful and often funny. I know he is a brilliant man and hugely courageous in taking on the almost impossible task of running the South African Post Office.

I am really grateful that he takes the time and makes the considerable effort to share his insight and humour with your readers.

David Kohler

Via e-mail