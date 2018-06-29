LETTER: DHL postal Catch-22

On May 31 I posted a standard letter from West Beach to Stellenbosch. I’m luckier than RW Johnson; the letter was delivered, albeit on June 18 (Barnes should stick to job, June 25). The sobriquet "snail mail" seems especially apt.

Sadly, the private sector is no paragon of postal virtue either. A book was sent to me from Canberra in Australia via DHL.

A DHL employee rang me asking for information, including my ID number.

As a foreigner lawfully resident in SA, my ID number is my passport number, which I gave to the DHL person. No, said he, it has to be a South African ID number.

But I’m not eligible for one, said I, patiently explaining my status and home affairs regulations. Sorry, he said again, it has to be a South African ID number. Such Catch-22 to-ing and fro-ing went on for several minutes, at which point the official suggested that I use a South African citizen’s ID number; any one would do!

At this point, with a charge of fraud, Pollsmoor and deportation flashing before my eyes, I gave up. Hopefully, a DHL employee is enjoying my book about Australian politics.

Dr Doug Blackmur

West Beach