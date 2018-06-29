Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Check your facts Johnson

29 June 2018 - 06:10
Picture: ISTOCK
I cannot stand an injustice. RW Johnson should know that rule number one in journalism is check your facts before you put them in print.

I know for a fact that Mark Barnes writes his Business Day column every Saturday night and Sunday, because he loves writing. He does it extremely well and it is done pro bono. I, along with countless others, love to read it.

As for the rest of the week, Barnes spends it, at great personal sacrifice, fighting to save an institution, for a country he loves dearly.

Shame on you RW!

PS — I am not Mark’s mum.

Leigh Hoffmann
Via e-mail

