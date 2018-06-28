Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Write a doomsday book

28 June 2018 - 05:02
Mark Barnes. Picture: SUPPLIED
RW Johnson complained that "nothing in Business Day annoys me so much as the sight of articles by Mark Barnes" (Barnes should stick to job, June 25).

I am surprised that a journalist of his standing finds time to read my little weekly column — which I write in my spare time, over the weekend, for free — but thanks anyway. If he finds it that objectionable, to the point that it spoils his breakfast, then why doesn’t he stop reading it and get back to writing yet another of his doomsday books on SA, my country. Or, better still, go back to yours, you grumpy old Englishman.

If he’s still looking for a parcel, he should send the tracking number to mark.barnes@postoffice.co.za and we’ll look for it.

Mark Barnes
Via e-mail

