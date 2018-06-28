LETTER: No profits, no growth

Sunita Menon’s article refers (Locals must lead $100bn investment drive, says Ramaphosa adviser Trudi Makhaya, June 27). It is not about investment in the economy, it is about profitability.

Why would anybody invest in a country that does not know how growth is created. Economic growth can only be created through the profit motive, which means the government must support industries to enable the market and the private sector to pursue projects that will make profits and contribute to economic growth.

The government just doesn’t understand it, and I’m not convinced Makhaya does either because the government has rejected capitalism, the only system through which profits and economic growth are created. I would not advise anybody to invest capital in SA today.

Fanie Brink

Bothaville