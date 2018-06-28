LETTER: Nice guy but clueless

When Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi answered questions on television posed to him by Peter Bruce and Karima Brown, I understood why state healthcare in SA has all but collapsed.

He appears to be a nice enough guy, but is clueless as to how health services should be administered. His articulation is substandard, much like the healthcare his department dispenses. I wonder if President Cyril Ramaphosa realises quite how inadequate Motsoaledi is for the position?

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

