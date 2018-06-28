Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is there a licence scam?

28 June 2018 - 05:03
Picture: ISTOCK
Going about my regular monthly check on vehicle licences — I have a number of very old cars and bikes and assorted trailers so this is a regular task — I was struck once again by the fact that we do not get any form of renewal notice from the authorities anymore.

Is this a deliberate attempt to ensure that the local authorities are able to stop and fine drivers whose vehicle licences are not paid up? If so this is a scam, fraudulent behaviour for which someone should be called to account. To blame the Post Office is not a valid excuse.

Henry Watermeyer
Lyndhurst

