LETTER: Ditch ANC to save SA

It is now unavoidably clear that the ANC is the single biggest stumbling block to any improvement in the desperate state of our nation.

The deposed Jacob Zuma is, without let or hindrance, fomenting serious insurrection within ANC ranks in KwaZulu-Natal. His objective is to regain pivotal influence in a thoroughly confused, marginalised ANC leadership. Investigations and prosecutions related to industrial-scale corruption in the state-owned enterprises and the government are largely going nowhere — corruption within the full spectrum of ANC ranks is, and clearly will remain, endemic.

Criminal-political groupings have taken over the government and, with it, a large part of our economy. Zuma has constructed a reusable template for a "lock-up-and-go Parliament", with key state institutions and SOEs thrown in as the victor’s spoils.

SA needs to see the back of the ANC soonest to have any hope of avoiding the looming economic apocalypse.

Parties in parliamentary opposition need to convene and draw up a memorandum of agreement on a way forward. The parties could retain their own identities, but the memorandum of agreement must include a binding statement of intent that, should they together comprise a majority post the 2019 election, they will set about undoing the all-pervasive corruption and change everything that needs changing to ensure no president or political party can ever arrogate the level of power to themselves that Zuma and the ANC have done.

Coalition politics is not an easy proposition — it requires the selfless participation of people with a higher level of patriotism and character than the morally depraved and unprincipled ANC incumbents.

But we are a country with a destiny. Our spirit is not yet broken. We continue to be a resourceful people with vitality and energy. Let us begin the fresh start SA so desperately wants.

Sandy Johnston

Nelson Mandela Bay