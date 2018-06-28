LETTER: DA has roadmap for Eskom

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele met financial sector CEOs last week to appeal for funding and solutions on restructuring state-owned enterprises.

The DA has created a roadmap for SOEs in a document that will assist in this process.

We welcome former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’s recent comments about breaking up Eskom into smaller entities. He said there was a case for the unbundling of Eskom given that it is an inefficient monopoly. On Friday Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene stated that the restructuring of Eskom was top of government’s agenda.

The DA is working on a private member’s bill to break Eskom into two parts, a transmission entity and a separate generation entity. The grid and transmission will be owned and managed by an SOE, while the generation part of Eskom will be hived off into a separate entity. This entity may be progressively privatised.

This will provide for much-needed competition and reduce inefficiencies in the energy sector, with energy providers able to compete on an equal footing with Eskom. Our private member’s bill will pave the way for this shake-up and we look forward to broad political support across the parties to save this industry.

Natasha Mazzone

MP DA shadow public enterprises minister