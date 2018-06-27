Opinion / Letters

LETTER: T-shirts represent Africa

27 June 2018 - 05:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele show off the Nelson Mandela centenary T-shirt. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele show off the Nelson Mandela centenary T-shirt. Picture: GCIS

Greg Ardé’s piece decrying the non-South Africanness of the Nelson Mandela 2018 commemorative T-shirt appears to forget that the late president Mandela had a profound understanding of the importance of pan-African relationships, both human and trade-related (Mandela centenary T-shirt should surely be 100% South African, June 21).

The statesman knew this country had suffered from the apartheid regime’s attempts to separate us from the continent that is our home.

What is the problem therefore when a T-shirt is the product of three different African nations, one being SA? Surely that’s something to be celebrated — unlike the well-known preference Cosatu and others, including the South African National Blood Service, have shown over the years for T-shirts, caps, scarves and bags made solely in China?

Ruth Muller
Bruma

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Just how much of Jacob Zuma’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: Financial sector on board to help ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
FT: We are entering the twilight zone of ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: What to do as US unravels?
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ANC fleecing SA with ‘sheep’ education
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.