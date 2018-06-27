LETTER: T-shirts represent Africa

Greg Ardé’s piece decrying the non-South Africanness of the Nelson Mandela 2018 commemorative T-shirt appears to forget that the late president Mandela had a profound understanding of the importance of pan-African relationships, both human and trade-related (Mandela centenary T-shirt should surely be 100% South African, June 21).

The statesman knew this country had suffered from the apartheid regime’s attempts to separate us from the continent that is our home.

What is the problem therefore when a T-shirt is the product of three different African nations, one being SA? Surely that’s something to be celebrated — unlike the well-known preference Cosatu and others, including the South African National Blood Service, have shown over the years for T-shirts, caps, scarves and bags made solely in China?

Ruth Muller

Bruma