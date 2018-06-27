Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ramaphosa still needs to convince us

27 June 2018 - 19:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Thobile Madonsela hit the nail on the head (Lack of trust darkens the skies of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’, June 25). In that regard there is a useful TED talk by Frances Frei on trust. She talks of the three trust ingredients: authenticity, empathy and logical rigour.

I am impressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authenticity and empathy, but his logical rigour is still to be tested. The moment we see those complicit in state capture and corruption go to jail, and incompetent civil servants being shown the door, we will see evidence of the kind of logical rigour required to establish trust in SA.

Steuart Pennington
Nottingham Road

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Why it’s different when two ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
How double standard underpins handling of Moyane ...
Opinion
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What analysts said at the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Corruption, fraud — no, not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Registrar must act on rampant ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.