LETTER: Ramaphosa still needs to convince us

Thobile Madonsela hit the nail on the head (Lack of trust darkens the skies of Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’, June 25). In that regard there is a useful TED talk by Frances Frei on trust. She talks of the three trust ingredients: authenticity, empathy and logical rigour.

I am impressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authenticity and empathy, but his logical rigour is still to be tested. The moment we see those complicit in state capture and corruption go to jail, and incompetent civil servants being shown the door, we will see evidence of the kind of logical rigour required to establish trust in SA.

Steuart Pennington

Nottingham Road