LETTER: Patricia de Lille should put Cape Town first and resign

Patricia de Lille appears to have lost sight of the role of the mayor of Cape Town: to always put Cape Town’s residents first.

Instead, she has staged an elaborate piece of personality theatre, creating a near-mythical narrative of victimhood.

Speaking to eNCA before the judgement today she repeatedly stated that she will subject herself to an independent process, but when asked what she would do if the court did not find in her favour, she changed the subject to wax lyrical about the glorious independence of our justice system.

This is De Lille’s default position: when asked serious questions, simply change the subject.

The fact is that for all of De Lille’s protestations that she wants a speedy resolution to the matter, she has sought to obfuscate and delay disciplinary processes at every turn (and always, always with cameras in sight).

She has failed to answer the most basic of questions:

• Did she send an SMS to councillor Xanthea Limberg asking that the then city manager be scored higher in appointment processes?

• Did she unduly influence the appointment process of Limia Essop because of a family friendship?

• Why did she refuse to cooperate with the Bowman’s investigation despite claiming to be able to refute any allegations?

• Why did she publicly attack the two whistleblowers who were vindicated?

• Why did she try to protect a now suspended senior official, Melissa Whitehead, after allegations of irregularities at the Transport and Urban Development Authority?

Whenever these allegations are put to De Lille, she changes the subject, hides behind procedural issues or disparages those involved in the disciplinary process.

De Lille owes the public an explanation, and should do the honourable thing and resign. Every day that she avoids answering these questions, she places her own agenda above that of the citizens she is meant to serve.

Over three quarters of her own caucus has lost faith in her. An independent investigation instituted by the full council found prima facie evidence of gross misconduct, gross dereliction of duty and misleading of the council. The city lost its clean audit rating as a result of governance and leadership failures on her part. Councillors found her hostile leadership to negatively affect their ability to serve the people of Cape Town. The Foreshore Freeway project, personally driven by De Lille, has been subject to repeated appeals and concerns about flaws in the tender process. As a result, the entire tender may be cancelled.

These failures cannot be ignored, because service delivery remains our priority. And we are already at work rebuilding trust in the city administration: having removed De Lille from the management of the water crisis, the city has been able to defeat Day Zero for this year and the next.

It is unthinkable that a leader who has completely lost the confidence of those whom she is meant to lead would not do the honourable thing and resign. De Lille clearly has no concern for anyone other than herself, and has purposely drawn out a messy public battle to the detriment of the city.

We appreciate that this has created profound uncertainty for Capetonians, but they can be certain about this: the Democratic Alliance will always put the needs of Cape Town’s residents first. Unlike the ANC, we will not ignore serious allegations of corruption and maladministration by a party member.

We promised the electorate that we would uphold the highest standards of clean government and efficient service delivery. No one — not even Patricia de Lille — is above this accountability.

Natasha Mazzone

DA deputy chairperson of the federal council