LETTER: No place for racists here

Nonracism is enshrined in our Constitution, and while some racists have received their just deserts, other racist statements have escaped sanction. Racism is either spectacularly stupid or spectacularly dishonest, one or the other, and the latter is far more dangerous than the former.

All incidents in history of mass cruelty by one group of people on another have been motivated by racism — apartheid, Rwanda, Kosovo, the Kurds, the Holocaust, the American Indians — you can keep on going all the way back to the crusades.

I had a high school history teacher in the 1970s who would not teach South African history from the school textbook as it was factually incorrect. She drummed into us that history repeats itself, and to know the future one must study the past. As a nation we should be treating all racists with the same repugnancy that we treat paedophiles.

Andrew McGregor

Dunkeld West