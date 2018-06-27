LETTER: Neither a flatterer nor an academic be

I suppose I ought to be flattered that Gareth van Onselen devotes so much space to me in his latest attempt to hold every analyst except himself to account (What analysts said at the EFF’s formation, June 27).

As I said the last time he did this, he is absolutely correct to insist that commentators should be held to account — it does not happen nearly enough in this society.

It is a pity, then, that van Onselen’s efforts are designed not to add to our understanding but to demonstrate his cleverness by denigrating everyone else: truth gets lost in the process.

First, he seems to rely heavily on what analysts are quoted as saying rather than what they write. The problem with this is that it is hearsay: there is no guarantee that the report reflected exactly what the analyst wanted to say. Sadly, most reports don’t — for a variety of reasons, they rarely get the context and the subtleties of what the person interviewed says.

This is why academic writing tends to take more seriously what colleagues write than what they are reported to have said. It is also why, incidentally, I now avoid speaking to reporters and rely on my writing to say what I want to say.

Second, why should what I said at the time make me feel foolish? If I said then that the EFF would battle to find money (I really don’t remember) I was obviously wrong — unlike van Onselen, other commentators are not infallible and we don’t get everything 100% right all the time. But I stand by the two broad points I made when the EFF was formed: that expectations of its vote-pulling power would be greatly exaggerated and that it would not become the party of the poor.

In 2014, the EFF under-performed Congress of the People’s (COPE) 2009 vote share. In 2016, despite huge disaffection among traditional ANC voters, it could only increase its share to slightly more than COPE’s 2009 performance (COPE, of course, is now the subject of ridicule). Poor voters continue to vote overwhelmingly for the ANC or to stay at home. A look at current by-elections tells us that the EFF is unlikely to reach double-digits any time soon.

In sum, the EFF is a lot better at scaring Van Onselen and wowing much of the media than it is at persuading voters to support it. I don’t feel at all foolish about pointing that out when it was formed.

Prof Steven Friedman

University of Johannesburg