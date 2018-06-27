Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Greater good will turn bad

27 June 2018 - 05:03
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apparently discovered Karl Marx: "to each according to his needs". The minister argues all health needs are the same for everyone.

Will this insight next be applied to food? All shops should stock the same food; in fact, food should be free — the state can pay the supplier!

Cars can get the same treatment. Why do some people need bigger cars than others? And cars can be free!

The same with clothing. Why do some need fancy clothes? And houses: everyone should be limited to, say, 25m². And houses can be free!

Everything can be free. Except the people. But any good communist is happy to sacrifice the people for the greater good.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

