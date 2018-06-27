LETTER: Arms sales documented

Capt TJ Huddlestone (SAAF retired) declares that "there is no record of any Mirage Kfir fighter jets being sold by Israel to SA" (Fighter jet sale a Mirage, June 22). To the contrary, there is a mass of documentation about the collaboration in violation of the UN arms embargo and international law between Israel and apartheid SA in developing the Cheetahs.

This ranges from Google to Sasha Polakow-Suransky’s book The Unspoken Alliance: Israel’s Relationship with Apartheid South Africa and Hennie van Vuuren’s Apartheid Guns and Money.

The current Israeli strategic affairs and public diplomacy minister, Gilad Erdan, has confirmed that SA is being specifically targeted for destabilisation because of "the increasing prominence of the BDS movement within the country and the solidarity shown by the ANC towards terrorist organisations" (Jerusalem Post, June 11).

Given the realities seen by television viewers around the world of unarmed Palestinians murdered by Israeli soldiers, it is Israel that under international law perpetrates crimes against humanity and war crimes in terms of articles 7 and 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Now that the Constitutional Court has ruled that political parties must open their books to public scrutiny, it will be interesting to see — following the recent letters in these columns — how the DA tries to wriggle out of reports of financial donations from Zionist organisations fronting for Israel.

Terry Crawford-Browne

Palestine Solidarity Campaign